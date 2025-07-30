Rhea Ripley on Working With Buddy Matthews: Anything Could Happen

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews may currently be working in different promotions, but could an on-screen angle work between the two one day. The pair are a real-life couple who tied the knot in 2024, leaving fans hopeful that the pair will one-day be able to work on-screen as a unit, despite the WWE-AEW divide.

Ripley is no stranger to relationships playing out on-screen, albeit kayfabe ones. Speaking to Allenownz Wrasslin, Ripley reflected on how unexpected her on-screen chemistry with Dominik Mysterio was. While Ripley didn’t see the partnership coming, once it did, it clicked.

“Just to see Rhea, the brute that she is, in a relationship with Dominik Mysterio out of all people — and have that dynamic where I’m the muscle but he’s sneaky — we bounce off each other so well.”

Mysterio and Ripley officially split in 2024 and ‘Dirty Dom’ has since entered a (kayfabe) relationship with Liv Morgan. For Ripley, her success with Mysterio has left her believing working with Matthews could work, if he ever returned to WWE.

“I don’t know if my husband will ever come back. If he does come back, then we could do something on TV. I don’t know. Anything could really happen.”

It’s not just the pair being in two different companies that stands in the way of the pair working on-screen together. For Rhea Ripley, she’s unsure that working with Matthews will be seen as just a rip-off of her previous WWE coupling.

“I don’t know if I want to try and recreate that at all with anyone else or if that was like my one and done, because that was just something that came together so organically.”

Matthews hasn’t competed for WWE in over four years, but fans know to never count out a return. As for Ripley, she remains one of WWE’s biggest stars today, and is at least open to working with her husband on TV.