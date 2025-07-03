Rhea Ripley Calls Match Against Released Star A “Career Highlight”

As WWE prepares for the return of the all-women’s premium live event Evolution on July 13, Rhea Ripley is looking back on the first history-making show from 2018, calling her match that night one of the highlights of her career.

Speaking at the recent SummerSlam Kickoff show, Ripley reflected on her NXT UK Women’s Championship match against Dakota Kai, who was released from her WWE contract in May 2025.

“Honestly, Evolution 1 was a massive history-making event for us women in this industry, and to have a second one, man, we’re just getting started,” Ripley said. “But going out at Evolution 1 and facing against Dakota Kai, and it being for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, it was one of the highlights of my career.”

The date of the event also held a special personal significance for Ripley.

“It’s funny actually, because the day of Evolution 1 was the exact same day that I started my wrestling journey in Australia for Riot City Wrestling six years prior,” she revealed. “It’s wild how history repeats itself and just everything lines up so perfectly. Your destiny is your destiny. But right now, the women’s destiny is Evolution 2. We are going to take over this company and we are going to take over that pay-per-view. We are going to absolutely kill it.”

While Ripley was the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion at the time, her title win had been taped in August 2018 and had not yet aired on television, so her defense against Kai was a dark match for the live crowd.

At this year’s Evolution 2, Rhea Ripley is set to challenge Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship.