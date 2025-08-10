Rhea Ripley Reveals Disturbing Valentine’s Day Stalking Incident

Rhea Ripley was once the victim of a chilling Valentine’s Day experience the former WWE Women’s World Champion has shared. Speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Ripley recalled a fan finding her private residence and appearing on her Ring camera.

“She left a poem about us being the sun and moon, meant to be together. If I’d been home, I would’ve answered the door and felt so uncomfortable. I don’t want to feel that way in my own house.”

Ripley’s experience is worringly common among wrestlers, especially female talent who are subjected to unwanted advances. Saraya recently changed her policy over meeting fans when one went too far, proving how an individual can have a major impact. In 2020, Sonya Deville was the victim of an attempted kidnapping while in her home.

“Some think they own us because we’re on TV weekly,” Ripley said. “I’m a human being. I grew up like everyone else. I don’t want random people showing up at my door.”

Due to social media and projects like WWE Unreal, fans now have a greater access to talent than arguably any other point in pro wrestling. Nevertheless, fans still need to appreciate that wrestlers like any human deserves privacy.

While Ripley is grateful for the support of fans, boundaries exist for a reason. Though Rhea Ripley will continue to entertain and amaze on TV and at PLEs, she is deserving of a place free from the public eye.