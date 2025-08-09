Rhea Ripley Challenges Wrestling’s No-Weakness Culture

While professional wrestling has long celebrated larger-than-life characters who never show weakness, Rhea Ripley isn’t afraid to open up on mental health. In a recent appearance on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, Ripley discussed how wrestling’s traditional “strong at all times” culture left her without role models she could relate to.

“Growing up in wrestling, everyone portrays themselves as larger than life and strong, like they have no weakness. I never really knew how to express myself, and I wish I had someone who expressed themselves—someone I could look up to and say, ‘Okay, I am normal. These are normal emotions. This is just what people go through sometimes.’”

While wrestling didn’t provide her with mental health role models growing up, Ripley found plenty within her own home. Though wrestling was a huge part of her childhood, it was her family her taught her the most important lessons.

“My mom’s very strong. My dad’s very quiet but strong. My sister—she’s emotional, but she’s younger than me, so it was okay, right? And for me, growing up in wrestling, everyone portrays themselves as larger than life and strong.”

Today, Ripley is the role model to countless people, and takes her role both as an inspiration and as a mental health advocate seriously. For the former Women’s World Champion, Ripley wants her fans to always know that they are not alone.

“I know a lot of my fans have mental problems. They go through struggles like a normal human, like everyone does, and I want them to know that I go through the same things. They can overcome whatever they want to overcome,” she said, emphasizing the connection between wrestler and fan experiences.”

Through WWE’s Unreal series and public statements, Ripley has deliberately shown her human side to help fans normalize opening up. Though wrestlers may have prided themselves on being unfazable characters in the past, a more modern-day role requires a new outlook.

“I like to talk about it all the time—because if someone can relate to it and it helps them get over whatever struggle they’re going through, then I’m doing my job right.”

By choosing vulnerability over the traditional wrestling facade, Ripley is proving that true strength comes from authentic connection with fans who face similar battles.