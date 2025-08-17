Rhea Ripley Shows Off New Chest Tattoo

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley surprised fans during a recent live stream by unveiling a striking new chest tattoo. The latest design is a symmetrical black-ink botanical piece that stretches across her collarbones, with mirrored branches framing the neckline in the style of an ornamental laurel. Positioned high on her chest, it highlights Ripley’s collarbones and ties in seamlessly with her existing body art while leaving room for potential future expansions.

RHEA WISHED ME A HAPPY BIRTHDAY im crying im soo happy ?? WHILE SHOWING HER NEW TATTOO pic.twitter.com/2a5gs73VTD — ?????? ?? | BIRTHDAY TODAY (@lilasbrutality) August 16, 2025

This latest addition continues Ripley’s evolution into one of WWE’s most tattooed stars, with her collection now far surpassing the previously reported 20 tattoos. Each piece she wears carries a personal meaning, reflecting her career milestones, family connections, close friendships, and passions outside the ring.

Tribute and Memorial Tattoos

Sister Bond: One of her most emotional tattoos is dedicated to her younger sister Calista, representing their “unbreakable connection.” Ripley explained: “We are sisters for life. It doesn’t matter how far we go in life or what the distance is between us. We’re always going to be there for each other.”

Dog Tribute with Horror Twist: Another sentimental piece combines her dog’s likeness with Terrifier’s Art the Clown, honoring a pet she describes as entering her life “at such an important and emotional time.”

Career Milestone Tattoos

Evolution Date (October 28, 2018): Ripley’s very first tattoo marks the date of WWE Evolution, where she defended her NXT UK Women’s Championship, and also the date of her Riot City Wrestling tryout — what she calls the true beginning of her career.

Matching Tattoo with Toni Storm: Alongside her longtime friend Toni Storm, Ripley has Roman numeral tattoos honoring Evolution 2018, symbolizing their off-screen bond despite their on-screen rivalry.

The “Terror Twins” Matching Tattoos with Damian Priest

In 2025, Ripley and Damian Priest took their real-life friendship to the next level with multiple matching tattoos, dubbing themselves the “Terror Twins.”

August 2025 – SummerSlam Statue of Liberty Skulls: Ahead of SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium, they visited NYC tattooists @toc_tattoo and @10kfoxes_queens for Statue of Liberty–inspired skull designs.

April 2025 – Las Vegas Pieces: Around WrestleMania season, they added another set of matching tattoos in Las Vegas with artist @valdam.ink.

Rhea Ripley’s Signature Body Art

Stomach Centerpieces: A central gargoyle flanked by scorpions, which became a fan obsession as she gradually revealed more of the work.

Arm Artwork: A detailed snake-and-dagger piece on her right arm, featuring snakes, devil hands, and a broken pinky promise, representing past trust issues. She also has a quirky but sentimental chicken tattoo on her tricep.

Leg Collection: Demonic, heavy-metal-inspired designs paying tribute to bands like Suicide Silence and New Year’s Day, as well as a private wolf-and-rose piece on her calf.

From the new chest piece to her matching tattoos with Toni Storm and Damian Priest, every addition reflects an important chapter in Rhea Ripley’s life. Her ink tells a story of career triumphs, personal relationships, and self-expression.