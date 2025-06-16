Rhea Ripley Breaks Character After Liv Morgan Injury On Raw

Rhea Ripley has a PSA.

The Mami took to social media after this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, went off air.

The former Women’s World Champion delivered a short out-of-character message, telling fans that it’s a disgusting behavior to celebrate an injury:

PSA. Don’t celebrate an injury.

Disgusting behavior. Don’t be like them. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 17, 2025

This tweet comes in light of Ripley’s arch rival, Liv Morgan, suffering an injury at tonight’s episode of The Red Branded Show. The women’s tag champion was facing Kairi Sane in a singles match at the event.

Sane did not waste any time and sent Morgan to the floor almost immediately after the bell rang. Liv, however, seemed to have landed awkwardly, and she was checked out by referee Jessika Carr after the spot.

The program went to commercial break as the doctors assessed Morgan’s health. When the show came back on, Sane was announced the winner of the bout as Liv was unable to continue the match.

Liv Morgan has a long history with Rhea Ripley. Once a tag team, the WWE duo have become bitter rivals in recent times. Ripley breaking character to support Morgan shows the respect between the two peers.

It was announced on screen that the Raw star has suffered a dislocated shoulder though there is no word on what it means for her future.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for more update.