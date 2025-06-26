Rhea Ripley On Her Success: ‘I Forget Who I Am Sometimes’

Rhea Ripley never thought she would become this successful in wrestling.

The Mami recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. She talked about things such as the back injury she has been living with, working with Dominik Mysterio and Judgement Day and more.

During the interview, the former Women’s Champion was asked if she thought the kind of success she has gotten was even possible. Ripley recalled her tryout for Riot City Wrestling in Australia and discussed how their coach told everyone on the very first day that the WWE dream was not realistic:

“I’ve always been someone that likes a challenge, but I never thought that I would be able to make it as far as I’ve come. Even by the time that I did get signed and I moved to America and I started NXT, I never thought that the name Rhea Ripley would be as big as it is now, and it’s just wild to see, especially the last couple years how much I’ve blown up.”

I Get Mad: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley explained that even now she sometimes forgets that she is a celebrity. She still gets annoyed with the attention of the people, and the first thought in her mind in such scenarios is wondering if something is wrong with her appearance:

“I forget who I am sometimes. I’m walking around and I’m like why are these people looking at me? Do I look like a 13-year-old boy? Just staring at me because I look stupid, what is wrong with me right now? Is my hair staticing to my face or something? Why are they looking at me? And I get mad. I’m like, look away. Take a photo. It’ll last longer. And then I’m like oh sh*t. They probably know who I am.”

The WWE star later reiterated how people staring at her makes her mad sometimes because she doesn’t remember her popularity. If she did, she would be nicer to people and even invite them for photos.