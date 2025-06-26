Rhea Ripley Reveals Injury She Has Been Living With For Years

Rhea Ripley has revealed an injury that has been bugging her.

The Mami spoke to Chris Van Vliet recently. During the interview, she talked about things such as how working with Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio was a turning point for her main roster run, how she never envisioned herself to have this kind of success in wrestling and more.

Most wrestlers are dealing with atleast some kind of physical issue at any given time. When asked if there is anything that is bothering her right now, Rhea Ripley revealed that she has been dealing with lower back pain:

“Normally my lower back, especially lately, I don’t know what’s been going on. I think it actually started from the match I had with Raquel in NXT, where she gave me the back body drop onto the announce table, but we undershot it and I hit the very edge of the table, like right on my lower back.”

Rhea Ripley Almost Missed WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley squared off against Raquel Rodriguez a number of times during their NXT tenure. Their last singles match under the banner came during the New Year’s Evil special in 2021 where Raquel defeated the former champion in a Last Woman Standing match.

The former Judgment Day star revealed that she has a masseuse who has been helping her through her injury and has kept her going:

“After that, my lower back was never the same. But I mean, I do whatever I can to try and make it better. I have a masseuse Matthew come over and he works on it. He helps stretch me out, and puts my hips back in line pretty much, and just fixes all that. And thank God for him that he comes over to help. Because sometimes it gets really bad. I didn’t think that I would be able to wrestle at WrestleMania 41.”

The 28-year-old noted that her back pain was really bad leading up to WrestleMania 41 and she had to bring her masseuse to Las Vegas for the show. He worked on her back on days leading up to the PPV, without which she wouldn’t have been able to wrestle at the event.