Rhea Ripley Shows Off Her ‘Battle Scars’ After Winning the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley was in a partying mood after winning the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match, but she didn’t go the distance without taking a few bumps and bruises.

Ripley now has a one-way ticket to a main event match at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. She’ll get to choose whether she challenges Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship or SmackDown women’s champion, Charlotte Flair. She’s already held the Raw Women’s title, a factor that could play into her decision.

WWE held a press conference after the Royal Rumble. Several Superstars including Cody Rhodes, Bray Wyatt fielded questions from members of the wrestling media. Ripley was all smiles when she spoke, telling the room that she’s planning to celebrate in a big way.

“The Judgment Day, we get pretty wild when we party,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that go down, I might get in trouble if I say anything. There’s definitely gonna be a good old Judgment Day party. Dom Dom’s gonna get rowdy, Priest is definitely gonna get rowdy and Finn Balor is gonna get rowdy, and I’m gonna celebrate, I don’t care.”

On Sunday, Ripley posted a photo on Twitter showing off the scrapes and cuts she sustained on the way to her big win. This is nothing compared to what happened to Sonya Deville, but you can see she didn’t make it out unscathed.