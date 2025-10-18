Rhea Ripley Suffers Broken Nose At WWE Event

Rhea Ripley has sustained a legitimate injury during WWE’s recent international tour, suffering a broken nose at the live event in Tokyo, Japan. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 18, the second of two “Supershow” events held at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The injury took place in the middle of a high-profile women’s tag team match, forcing the former Women’s World Champion to be taken to the backstage area for medical attention.

The injury happened during a tag team match that saw Ripley teaming with IYO SKY to take on The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). According to reports from fans in attendance, the injury occurred during a specific spot where Ripley was attempting to catch IYO SKY, who was being thrown over the top rope to the arena floor. The impact of the catch resulted in Ripley suffering a bloody nose. Medical staff immediately attended to her at ringside before escorting her to the back.

The injury was later confirmed by Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, who reported to subscribers on X, “Rhea broke her nose on the house show loop”. Despite the painful and legitimate injury, Ripley displayed her toughness by returning to the ring for the show’s final segment. She joined the other WWE superstars in the ring to participate in AJ Styles’ emotional farewell speech to the Japanese crowd, as it was likely his final match in the country as part of his retirement tour.

Following the event, Ripley took to her social media accounts to address the injury, posting several images of her swollen and bruised nose. In one post directed at the fans in Japan, she maintained a positive and humorous attitude, writing: “Thank you Japan ? I still love you!”.