Rhea Ripley & Terrifier Team Up In Chilling Hot Topic Collab

WWE’s Rhea Ripley and the Terrifier horror franchise are stepping in the ring as part of a spine-chilling crossover curtosy of Hot Topic. On X, Ripley shared that Hot Topic has released two collab shirts that feature the WWE Superstar and Terrifier’s main character Art the Clown.

GUYS!!! I have my own merch collab with Terrifier ??

Selling fast so make sure you grab one before they are gone ?https://t.co/4Z8YscDz1f pic.twitter.com/ytiIxqzCv9 — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 5, 2025

While Art has yet to appear in a WWE ring, the killer clown does have a wrestling connection. In the second and third instalments of the franchise, Chris Jericho plays a nurse who comes face to face with the devilish Art. In June of this year, Ripley named actor David Howard Thornton as the celebrity she wants to meet the most. She also put her name forward for a role in Terrifier 4, adding that she wouldn’t have a problem if she was killed in the film.

This crossover continues to demonstrate Ripley’s growing popularity in the mainstream. With her ‘Mami’ attitude and gothic aesthetic, Ripley continues to win over people, both hardcore wrestling fans and non-wrestling fans alike, as well as award-winning artists.

In WWE, Ripley has found herself afoul of Asuka, who like Art, displays a devilish, but clownish persona on TV. Should Ripley found herself out-numbered by the might of Asuka and Kairi Sane, there’s a certain clown that the Eradicator may have to call in.