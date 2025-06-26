Rhea Ripley Names Turning Point of Her Main Roster Run

Rhea Ripley has revealed the turning point of her WWE career on the main roster.

The former Women’s Champion recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. She talked about things such as never thinking she would become as big of a star, the back injury she has been living with and more.

During the interview, The Mami also discussed how being paired with Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio changed her career. Rhea Ripley explained that it made her open up as a performer:

“I think that was like another turning point in my career, being partnered with Dom and also being a part of the Judgment Day. It made me open up as a performer. It made me have to work a lot more because I was doing nine segments in a 16-segment show. Sometimes more.”

I Had No Time To Think: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley explained that Vince McMahon did not understand her character when she first came to main roster. Despite everyone’s saying that she was a babyface, the former Chairman booked the female star as a heel based on her looks. The former champion noted how she found it hard to connect with the audience due to the adverse booking.

Things changed after she joined the Judgment Day in 2022. The faction’s popularity led to her being part of many different stories and angles. The partnership with Dirty Dom then further helped her character transform:

“We were doing everything as a part of Judgment Day. I was running around helping Finn and Damian, and then helping Dom and doing promos, making business deals, wrestling myself, doing women’s storylines. And I was just like, I had no time to think about absolutely anything. I just had to go. I was like, What do I need to do? Cool. Going live in 3, 2, 1, do what you got to do.”

The former Judgment Day member also revealed that she originally wanted to push The Papi nickname for her but ended up being called The Mami instead.