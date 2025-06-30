Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY For Set For WWE Evolution

A major championship match has been set for the upcoming WWE Evolution premium live event. On the June 30 episode of Monday Night Raw, Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky challenged Rhea Ripley to a match at the all-women’s show, and Ripley accepted.

The show opened with Rhea Ripley, fresh off a victory in a brutal Street Fight at Night of Champions. Ripley welcomed the crowd to “Monday Night Mami” and began to address her future plans with Evolution on the horizon. Before she could elaborate, she was interrupted by the Women’s World Champion, Iyo Sky.

Sky declared that you can’t have Evolution without her and that Ripley isn’t on top because she doesn’t hold the championship. Sky then announced that since she can pick her opponent for the event, she was choosing “The Nightmare.”

Ripley accepted the challenge and made it clear that she intends to walk out of the event as the new champion. She warned Sky that since she was the one who asked for the match, whatever happens next is her own fault.

The match is now set for WWE Evolution, which takes place on Sunday, July 13, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.