Rhea Ripley Says Signed WrestleMania Contract Is Binding

On the Mach 17, edition of WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley signed the contract for the Women’s World Title match at WrestleMania, despite not being a participant. Ripley is adamant she gets added to the match between Bianca Belair and IYO SKY after losing the gold to SKY weeks ago.

On WWE Raw Recap, Ripley was asked if she took the long trip to Brussels, Belgium just to interrupt the contract signing. Ripley said this was the case and argued that her signing the paperwork made it legally binding.

“I had some business to attend. I’m having a good time. I signed a contract. My name’s on it. It’s legal. It’s a legal document. You can’t erase my name, you can’t do anything about it.”

Ripley added that she won’t stop until she has her spot at WrestleMania 41. Despite Ripley’s comments, it was claimed during Raw by the commentary that her signing the paperwork did not mean she’d been added to the match.

This isn’t the first time a wrestler has tried this trick as Shawn Michaels signed the paperwork for the World Heavyweight Title match ahead of WrestleMania 20. With that match seeing Shawn get added, Ripley is hoping for a similar result to Mr. WrestleMania.