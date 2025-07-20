Rhea Ripley Hesitant On WWE Unreal: Don’t Show Everything

Rhea Ripley isn’t completely sold on WWE’s new behind-the-scenes reality show, Unreal, making her the latest in a long line of people. Speaking on the Progressive podcast, Ripley was asked for her take on WWE’s upcoming show detailing the behind-the-scenes creative process.

“WWE, they’re always trying new things and bits and pieces to make it different and make it grow. And this is just one of the next steps.”

While Ripley knows better to fight the evolution of WWE, she’s not the biggest fan of WWE Unreal. Her concern is too much will be show, and revealed the strange process of being followed backstage.

“Do I think that everything should be shown? No… It was really strange while having the camera crew around.”

At the same time, she acknowledged the reality of modern wrestling culture. With social media and frequent fan encounters, kayfabe isn’t what it once was—and fans already know that the secret is out.

“They see us together at airports. They see us together if we go out. So they know that behind the scenes we do talk to each other, we do hang out, we are a family.”

CM Punk is another name uneasy with WWE Unreal, though neither he nor Ripley can stop the show dropping on Netflix on July 29. For Rhea Ripley, she is cautiously open to the concept—though draws the line at how much should be shown.