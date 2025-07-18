Ric Flair laughing
Ric Flair Cancels Atlanta Comic Convention Appearance Due to Health Issues

by Michael Reichlin

Wrestling legend Ric Flair has announced he will no longer be appearing at the ATL Comic Convention this weekend. In a statement shared on his social media, Flair cited “personal and health related issues” as the reason for the cancellation.

“I am not going to be at the ATL Comic Convention tomorrow because of personal and health related issues,” Flair wrote. “Thank you so much for understanding & for all the appreciation! I look forward to seeing you at a future signing.”

Fans expressed support and well wishes in the comments, hoping for a swift recover

