Ric Flair Names His Favorite Female WWE Star, It Isn’t Charlotte

Ric Flair understandably has a soft spot for his daughter Charlotte, but a post on X from the Nature Boy has taken fans by surprise. Ahead of WWE Evolution 2, Flair spoke about the Four Horsewomen’s efforts taking women’s wrestling to the next level, before naming Alexa Bliss, not Charlotte, as his favorite woman today.

“Congrats to all the women participating in the Women’s Evolution matches tonight! This is the first time this has taken place since 2018! It will be a night to showcase all of the talented women in WWE. The Queen’ Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Moné) started the Women’s Revolution and look where they are now! “In my opinion, their greatness, talent, dedication, and commitment to being the best in the business has put the male talent on notice. Congratulations! I have enjoyed every minute of knowing you and watching you perform. Kick ass tonight, ladies! Oh, and it would be remiss of me if I didn’t mention my favorite — Alexa Bliss. WOOOOO!”

Congrats To All The Women Participating In The Women’s Evolution Matches Tonight! This Is The First Time This Has Taken Place Since 2018! It Will Be A Night To Showcase All Of The Talented Women In @WWE! The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE, @BeckyLynchWWE, @itsBayleyWWE, And Sasha… pic.twitter.com/ees3kfq5Hj — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 13, 2025

Bliss and Charlotte have been allies on WWE TV in recent weeks, and competed in tag team action at WWE Evolution 2. Though the pair didn’t leave as Women’s Tag Team Champions, they did deliver as part of WWE’s second-ever women’s PLE.

As for Ric, it remains to be seen when he will appear for WWE again, as he has wrapped up his time with AEW. Whatever’s next for the Nature Boy, he’s keeping a close eye on WWE’s women’s division.