Ric Flair Confirms Cancer Diagnosis After Previous Denial

Ric Flair has confirmed his cancer diagnosis.

The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed the news while speaking to People. Flair revealed that it’s the second time in three years that he’s been diagnosed with the disease and he’ll begin treatment for it starting next week:

“It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer. I will be undergoing treatment next week.”

This comes only days after the 76-year-old denied reports of cancer in response to a tweet from his son-in-law, Conrad Thompson. Flair at the time had told fans that they’d have to put up with him for at least 25 more years.

The Nature Boy had been in the news recently for some harsh words for fellow wrestling veteran Jim Ross. The AEW announcer, who is recovering from cancer himself, was called an attention seeker by Ric Flair in a now-deleted tweet.

The Retired Professional wrestler has dealt with numerous health issues in recent years. Most notably, he faced a life-threatening crisis during his 2017 hospitalization as a result of multiple organ failure. Flair had to be put into a medically induced coma and had a lengthy stint at the hospital before being discharged.

