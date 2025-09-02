Ric Flair Dismisses Gunther Comparisons, Slams Modern Wrestling Standards

Ric Flair delivered scathing critiques of today’s wrestling generation while rejecting recent comparisons to current stars in an exclusive interview with eScapist.

Flair Rejects Gunther Comparisons

When asked about Bret Hart’s recent comparisons between Gunther and himself, the Nature Boy quickly dismissed the notion. “If you’re comparing him to me, come on, there’s levels to the game,” Flair stated. While acknowledging Gunther’s impressive look and facial expressions, Flair made it clear he hasn’t watched enough to warrant such comparisons to his legendary career.

Modern Wrestling Lacks Fundamentals

The 16-time World Champion was particularly critical when discussing Karrion Kross’s recent WWE release, pointing to a fundamental problem he sees plaguing modern wrestlers.

“The problem today with a lot of the guys is they can do all this fancy sh*t, but they don’t have any fundamentals,” Flair explained. “They can’t punch, they can’t kick. They can’t remember to work their way to the center of the ring. They don’t know where to go, they don’t have facial expressions.”

The Nature Boy’s comments suggest a growing disconnect between veteran perspectives and modern wrestling’s athletic evolution.

However, Flair had nothing but praise for Logan Paul’s rapid development under Shawn Michaels’ guidance, crediting the Hall of Famer’s training methods for the celebrity wrestler’s success.