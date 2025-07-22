Ric Flair Is Now Cancer-Free

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared fantastic news with the wrestling world, announcing on Tuesday that his recent battle with skin cancer has been successful and he is now officially cancer-free.

In a post on his Twitter account, Flair thanked his medical team and celebrated the positive news. The announcement comes after Flair recently underwent surgery and had stated he had one more procedure remaining.

“Thank You Academic Alliance In Dermatology! I’m Now Cancer Free! WOOOOO!” Flair wrote.

This was Flair’s second bout with skin cancer in the last three years and is the latest in a series of significant health issues he has overcome. Even while dealing with his recent diagnosis, “The Nature Boy” showed his trademark fighting spirit, recently posting a video of himself successfully completing a 3-minute plank challenge.