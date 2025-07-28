Ric Flair Opens Up About Fear of Being Next Following Hulk Hogan Death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair delivered an emotional response to Hulk Hogan’s sudden death during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, revealing his own fears about mortality.

Hogan, 71, died from cardiac arrest at his Florida home on July 24, sending shockwaves through the wrestling world.

“I think he just got tired. 11 back operations, hip replacements, now a neck surgery… How much can your body take?” Flair said during the interview.

We've all put ourselves in ridiculous positions in the business, but I mean, I'm 5 years older than Hulk, and I don't hurt at all.



The Nature Boy, who at 75 is five years older than Hogan was at his death, acknowledged his own mortality concerns.

“We’ve all put ourselves in ridiculous positions in the business, but I mean, I’m 5 years older than Hulk, and I don’t hurt at all. I’ve had some serious health issues, but I don’t have an ache or pain in my body… Of course, it gives me anxiety that I could be next.”

Flair’s vulnerability offers a rare glimpse into wrestling’s aging superstars mindset. His comments highlight the ongoing health struggles that have plagued many wrestlers from the golden era.

The wrestling community continues to mourn Hogan’s passing, while Flair’s honest reflection serves as a sobering reminder of the physical sacrifices made by the sport’s biggest stars.

Flair also discussed his own legacy in relation to Hulk’s, conceding that Hogan and Steve Austin are the two biggest stars in the history of the business.