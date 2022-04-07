Rick Boogs Reportedly Undergoes Successful Surgery

It looks like Rick Boogs underwent successful surgery on his torn quad, per a recent report from PWInsider. The report notes that the operation took place earlier this week in Birmingham, Alabama. Boogs is expected to return home this weekend to begin his rehabilitation process.

There’s no official timescale on how long Boogs will be on the sidelines, however, the expectation is anywhere from six to 12 months. Boogs suffered the unfortunate injury as part of the opening matchup of WrestleMania 38 this past weekend in Dallas Texas. He and partner Shinsuke Nakamura challenged The Usos for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships.

Although the opening minutes of the contest were fairly back-and-forth, the tables turned when Boogs attempted to lift both Usos up on his shoulders, until his leg gave out from under him. After hitting the mat and tagging Nakamura back in, The Usos would take out and pin Nakamura to retain their titles. After the match, Boogs needed to be assisted backstage, as he couldn’t walk under his own power.

While Rick Boogs has yet to comment on the early reports of his surgery, he did take to Instagram earlier this week to address the injury, seemingly in good spirits. Here’s what he had to say:

“From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET.”