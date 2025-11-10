Ricky Saints Reveals What He ‘Had To Get Used To’ In WWE

A former AEW star has addressed his experience joining WWE, answering whether there were any major differences he needed to get used to. Ricky Saints joined WWE in February, the same month his AEW departure was confirmed by the company.

During an interview with The Five Count, Saints was asked whether he experienced any level of culture shock from the differences between the two companies. Saints noted that he has been able to adapt to the changes he was faced with.

“Someone else asked me this question not too long ago and I had to really think about it,” Saints said. “Yes, there’s some differences for sure, but I don’t think I really let it sink in of it being so vastly different to me.”

Saints continued, “There’s some things I had to get used to when it came to new people that I didn’t know, or how things may be ran on show day, things of that nature, but nothing crazy, nothing that was too shocking to me. I think at this point I have been around long enough to kind of be able to mold into whatever situation, thankfully.”

Saints has been wrestling for 13 years in total, making his in-ring debut in 2012.

While he only joined WWE nine months ago, Saints has already held two singles titles in the company. He held the NXT North American Championship earlier this year, losing it to Ethan Page in May. He is the current NXT Champion, having defeated Oba Femi for the title at NXT No Mercy on September 27, 2025.