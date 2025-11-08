Ridge Holland: I Think About Big E’s Injury Every Single Day

The March 11, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown will always be remembered as the night Big E suffered a broken neck, putting his in-ring career on pause indefinitely. Ridge Holland was part of the move that derailed Big E’s wrestling career, and he’d do anything to undo what happened.

On his YouTube channel, Ridge reflected on his WWE career, which recently came to an end. Addressing the Big E injury, Holland wishes that he could undo what happened.

“If I had a time machine, right here, right now, the first thing I would do is go back and not do that spot. There is not a day that goes by where I don’t think about what happened.”

Holland predicted that he’ll be thinking about that unfortunate spot every day for the rest of his life. While Holland continues to loathe his actions on that fateful March night, he is grateful that Big E has shown him nothing but kindness since then.

“I’m grateful that Big E, the class of human that he is, he forgave me and he’s been able to be so positive and move on with his life. He’s killing it.”

Big E has found a new career in WWE as a correspondent and has been open about the possibility that his wrestling career may be over. While Big E has seemingly found peace about what happened over three years ago, moving forward continues to prove difficult for Ridge Holland.