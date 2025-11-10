Ridge Holland To Donate Raised Funds To Charity After WWE Exit

Ridge Holland will be donating funds raised to help him to charity following a backlash against the former WWE Superstar. On X, the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion explained his situation.

“Thank you all for the incredible support shown through the GoFundMe campaign. However, I want to clarify that I was not aware the page was going live and had no prior discussion with the family member who created it. “I’ve since requested that no further donations be accepted, and this change should take effect within the next 24 hours. Once we figure out how to move forward and I recoup the amount donated, I will be donating said amount to charity. “I sincerely apologize if the page caused any upset or offense — that was never the intention. Thank you for your understanding and kindness.”

Holland shared in October 2025 that his contract would not be renewed from WWE. The Welsh wrestler also shared his concerns about finances, saying that he was distressed at the idea of not being able to pay his mortgage.

Holland’s concerns about money led to the GoFundMe page being set up to help Ridge, who is currently dealing with an injury. Notable donators include new Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green as well as AEW’s Nick Jackson.

However, the GoFundMe did receive a backlash from some who argued that Hollan should have been wiser with his money during his time in WWE. While those commenters do not know the details of Holland’s finances, Ridge has made the decision to pay back what was given. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Ridge Holland.