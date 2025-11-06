WWE And AEW Stars Come Together To Help Ridge Holland After Abrupt Firing

Superstars from around the wrestling world are coming together to help former WWE star Ridge Holland after his abrupt firing from WWE.

The 37-year-old launched a GoFundMe Campaign after the company terminated his contract weeks earlier. This was the latest shocking development in an already convoluted situation where the officials had informed Holland in October that his deal will not be renewed, while he was out injured.

Wrestling World Uniting To Help Ridge Holland

The campaign message confirmed that Ridge had taken a pay cut to sign his latest WWE contract and revealed that he might have to undergo another surgery in March. It also highlighted his status as an independent contractor:

“Despite being injured at work, he was hired as a 1099 contractor — meaning he’s not eligible for workers’ compensation, sick leave, or any support from the employer. Since the injury, the company has offered to pay for medical expenses BUT No pay. No new contract”

A number of wrestling stars have come forward to help the former NXT tag champion, including current WWE talents Chelsea Green and Omos. On AEW’s side, people such as Nick Jackson and Kyle Fletcher have donated. Jinder Mahal, who was released from his WWE deal last year has also contributed.

Reports suggest that WWE considered Holland’s social media posts as breach of contract and decided to end his deal early because of it. You can check out more details about it here.