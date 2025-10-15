WWE Talent Disappointed Over Ridge Holland Treatment

The Ridge Holland situation is not ideal for WWE.

The English star announced earlier this week that the company had decided not to renew his deal and he will be leaving the promotion when his contract expires on November 14.

The announcement led to uproar on social media because Holland is currently out of action. Ridge has been dealing with an injury he suffered while working a TNA taping last month as part of the company’s partnership with NXT.

Fightful Select provided some updates on this situation to better explain how the release will affect the former WWE star, real name Luke Menzies.

The site revealed that Holland, who had returned to NXT in 2023 after a main roster stint, had been making less money recently. He signed a contract extension with the company in November 2024 after his original main roster deal expired. This extension, however, came with a pay cut of about $200,000.

Some fans had praised WWE for deciding to pay for Ridge Holland’s rehab even after his release. The report notes, however, that the 37-year-old had not been paid anything extra for the TNA dates, and not paying for his rehab would leave TKO vulnerable to potential lawsuits.

The former NXT tag champion is expected to stay on the shelf for the next 6 months. Talents within the company are disappointed with the fact that the promotion will not pay Holland through this period, when he’ll be unable to work elsewhere.

One veteran talent said that something like this would have never happened before the pandemic and the whole situation is cause for significant concern for the locker room.