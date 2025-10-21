Ridge Holland Reveals He Is Facing Potential Neck Surgery

WWE star Ridge Holland has provided a new update on his health, and while there is good news regarding his foot injury, he has revealed he is now dealing with a separate neck injury that may require surgery. In a video posted to his social media on October 21, 2025, Holland detailed his upcoming medical appointments and the “apprehensive” feeling he has regarding the new setback, which he described as “another kick in the balls.”

The update comes as Holland is still recovering from the severe foot injury he sustained last month during a match at a TNA Wrestling television taping. Holland began the video by providing a positive update on his foot, which has been in a cast since the incident in TNA. He is scheduled to visit specialists in Birmingham, Alabama, next week to take the next step in his recovery process.

“Next Tuesday I’ve got to go to Birmingham, Alabama to have the cast cut off, some more x-rays to make sure the foot’s all good and we can go possibly to partial weight bearing.”

However, he then revealed that the foot injury is not the only serious issue he is currently facing. He disclosed that he was already dealing with a neck injury prior to the incident in TNA, and he will now be seeking treatment for that as well.

“The kicker is that prior to the foot, I had a neck injury that I was going to get imaging for. I got imaging for the post-foot surgery and I’m going to Birmingham also to see the neck specialist. I mean, worst case scenario, I’ll need surgery and I’m hoping for the best case scenario which is injections. But I’m having some nerve impingement which is sending pain down my arm, so I’m a little bit apprehensive about what’s going to happen because it’s another kick in the balls, really. So I’ll keep you posted.”

Holland’s foot injury occurred at the TNA television tapings on September 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. During a match against Moose, Holland landed awkwardly and suffered a severe ankle or leg injury, which forced the referee to stop the match.