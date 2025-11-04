Ridge Holland Says He Was ‘Hung Out To Dry’ By WWE After Injury

Ridge Holland is speaking out, and what he is revealing is absolutely heartbreaking. The injured WWE Superstar took to Twitter to expose just how dire things have gotten after WWE opted not to renew his contract, leaving him unpaid while recovering from a serious injury.

Holland revealed that he has been sidelined for seven months, unable to work, and is now facing the terrifying possibility of losing his home. In a message posted to his Twitter/X account, Holland laid out his situation in stark terms.

“I never thought I’d not be able to pay my mortgage. I feel like I’ve just been hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE. Add to that my contract not being renewed knowing that I wouldn’t be able to wrestle for seven months — this is brutal.”

While WWE is covering his surgery and physical therapy, Holland made it clear that medical care alone does not cover the cost of life, especially while also dealing with another serious health concern.

“Yes, they are taking care of the surgery and physical therapy, but let’s be honest — that’s the bare minimum after what we sacrifice for the company. Plus, there’s the possibility of having to get my neck fused too. Talk about getting totally f****.”

The timing could not be worse for Holland, whose WWE contract is set to expire on November 14. He suffered a serious Lisfranc (foot) injury in September while wrestling at a TNA taping in Edmonton, an appearance he was making on behalf of WWE as part of the promotions’ partnership. The injury required surgery and has a recovery time of at least six months, leaving him unable to work.