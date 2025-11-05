Ridge Holland’s WWE Situation Just Went From Bad To Worse

The situation for injured WWE star Ridge Holland (aka Luke Menzies) has taken a dramatic and negative turn. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has opted to terminate Holland’s contract early, just weeks before it was set to expire. This decision was reportedly made in response to Holland’s recent social media posts about his contract status and injury.

The report states that WWE sources confirmed the company considered his recent public statements a “breach” of his agreement, and as a result, the call was made to release him immediately. His contract was originally set to expire on November 14. Furthermore, the report “strongly suggested” that Holland will not be paid for the remaining period of his deal.

This is a major escalation of an already difficult situation for the former WWE star. Holland suffered a severe Lisfranc injury at a TNA iMPACT! taping on September 27, an event he was working as part of the WWE/TNA crossover partnership. He was expected to be out of action for at least seven months, well into 2026.

On October 13, Holland took to social media to reveal that WWE had informed him they would not be renewing his contract. In his emotional post, he stated he felt “hung out to dry” and “totally f*” by the company for letting him go while he was injured and unable to work.

While his pay has reportedly been cut, the Fightful report notes that WWE is still obligated to provide and pay for his rehabilitation for the injury. It is believed the company would “almost certainly open themselves up to legal action if they didn’t.”