Watch What Happened With Riddle After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air

The July 15 episode of WWE SmackDown is over and fans got something extra.

This edition of SmackDown took place inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The show featured a non-title match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Natalya.

The show also saw Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory go one-on-one with Madcap Moss.

In the main event of the show, Angelo Dawkins took on one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos. After the match, Jeff Jarrett was announced as the special guest referee for The Usos vs. Street Profits at SummerSlam.

After The Show

Once WWE SmackDown went off the air, there was a dark match between Riddle and Omos.

Riddle ended up winning the match via DQ.

Neither man was seen on the FOX broadcast tonight, so their appearance was exclusive to the fans inside the Amway Center.

Riddle and Omos are officially members of the Monday Night Raw brand. As of late, Omos and MVP have offered their services to The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Riddle has gotten into a feud with Seth Rollins.

Scoop #5: Omos vs Riddle pic.twitter.com/NMDtQDrIzh — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) July 16, 2022