Fire Them: Rikishi Goes Off At WWE Creative After Jey Uso Title Loss

Rikishi has called for some changes in the creative team of WWE.

The WWE Legend went off about his son Jey Uso’s title loss on the latest episode of his Off The Top podcast. The Yeet Man dropped the championship back to Gunther on this past Monday’s Raw, ending his first world title reign at just 51 days.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned how Uso has been a top merchandise seller for the company recently. Rikishi said that you’re supposed to do what’s best for business and questioned why the same wasn’t done for Jey Uso:

“You have a kid that put his heart and soul…to get to that main event spot. And finally, when he gets there, you know what I feel? This is what I feel. I feel that those that are writing for this kid, his storyline, you didn’t do him justice. You didn’t feed this champion right talent to be able to continue to make this champion. Not a fair shot in my eyes. So you go 51 days.”

You Can’t Write: Rikishi

Jey Uso had defended his World title only twice since WrestleMania 41 before dropping the belt back to Gunther. Even in that, he only won the one match against Logan Paul, while the other bout against Seth Rollins ended in a DQ.

Rikishi questioned why his son was not put in the position to succeed as the champion, and called for the people behind the booking to be fired:

“I say fire. Fire those that are writing for this kid here. If you can’t come up with something simple to promote and push your champion, that you, not me, you decided to put this kid in that position. And then that’s it. All of a sudden, the brains went just cloudy. You can’t write, you can’t think of an angle for Jey. Well you can’t do your job. I say best endeavors, get the hell out the way. Put somebody in that position.”

Later in the episode, the wrestling veteran also discussed Uso’s IC title reign last year which had ended very quickly as well. He questioned if the company had done the same if it was John Cena or Randy Orton.

Latest reports suggest that Gunther is set for a big match in coming times and it was the reason behind this title change. You can check out more about it here.

