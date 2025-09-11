Rob Gronkowski Ready For WWE Return, On One Condition

Rob Gronkowski may be retired from football, but fans shouldn’t count him out of a WWE ring. During his appearance on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, the former 24/7 Champion explained how a single gesture may be all that it takes to bring him back to the squared circle.

“I’ll come back to WWE if I can do ‘Suck It’ in the middle of the ring.”

McMahon, amused by Gronk’s love of the iconic D-Generation X gesture, agreed to his terms. Gronk was instantly pleased, adding that “I’m coming back!” This ‘deal’ came after Gronk shared how he’d celebrated WrestleMania 40 with a series of crotch chops.

Gronkowski has made several appearances for WWE, including serving as host of WrestleMania 36 in 2020. That year also saw Gronk capture the WWE 24/7 Championship and win a Slammy Award as Celebrity of the Year.

While their interaction may have been tongue-in-cheek, fans know to never say never when it comes to pro-wrestling returns. With his larger-than-life personality and considerable mainstream appeal, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gronk returned to WWE, complete with the crotch chop.