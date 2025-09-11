Rob Gronkowski
Image credit: WWE
Rob Gronkowski Ready For WWE Return, On One Condition

by Thomas Lowson

Rob Gronkowski may be retired from football, but fans shouldn’t count him out of a WWE ring. During his appearance on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, the former 24/7 Champion explained how a single gesture may be all that it takes to bring him back to the squared circle.

“I’ll come back to WWE if I can do ‘Suck It’ in the middle of the ring.”

McMahon, amused by Gronk’s love of the iconic D-Generation X gesture, agreed to his terms. Gronk was instantly pleased, adding that “I’m coming back!” This ‘deal’ came after Gronk shared how he’d celebrated WrestleMania 40 with a series of crotch chops.

Gronkowski has made several appearances for WWE, including serving as host of WrestleMania 36 in 2020. That year also saw Gronk capture the WWE 24/7 Championship and win a Slammy Award as Celebrity of the Year.

While their interaction may have been tongue-in-cheek, fans know to never say never when it comes to pro-wrestling returns. With his larger-than-life personality and considerable mainstream appeal, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Gronk returned to WWE, complete with the crotch chop.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

