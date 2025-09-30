Robert Patrick Told John Cena He Could Be The Next Terminator

Robert Patrick believes John Cena has what it takes to become the next Terminator, a sentiment he first expressed to the WWE G.OA.T nearly two decades ago.

The actor, who memorably portrayed the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, revealed in a new interview with Monopoly Events that he pitched the idea to Cena while they were filming WWE Studios’ The Marine in 2006.

“Oh, I told John that early on when we were doing the Marine,” Patrick said. “I said, when I was doing the Marine with him, I said, ‘you could be the next Terminator, man.’ He could be. He’d be great.”

The Marine marked one of Cena’s first major acting roles, launching what would become a successful transition from WWE Superstar to Hollywood actor. Nearly 20 years later, the pair have reunited on screen for Peacemaker Season 2, which is currently airing on Amazon Prime Video.

Before becoming Peacemaker’s dad, Robert Patrick (@robertpatrickT2) starred in 2006’s The Marine with John Cena.



It was Cena’s first movie! pic.twitter.com/ERvoZGzxuk — Phase Hero (@PhaseHero) September 8, 2025

Patrick’s endorsement carries significant weight given his iconic status in the Terminator franchise. While no official plans exist for Cena to join the series, the veteran actor’s confidence in Cena’s abilities speaks to the physical presence and charisma the 16-time WWE Champion brings to action roles.

Interestingly, Cena recently admitted he didn’t take filming of The Marine seriously at the time, viewing it primarily as a promotional vehicle for WWE. His career trajectory since then suggests Patrick’s early assessment was prescient.