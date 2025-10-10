Robert Stone Rejects Idea of WWE Having an Off-Season

WWE is a company that operates programming 52 weeks a year, making them far different from movies or other high-profile TV shows. While many believe WWE would benefit from an ‘off-season,’ NXT’s Robert Stone has rejected the idea.

Speaking to The Wrestling History channel, Stone was asked about a potential off-season. For Stone, WWE’s programming is too well-established in history to undergo such a dramatic change.

“It [operating every week] is the only thing I’ve ever known, that every wrestling fan’s ever known. It’s always been like that, right? So I think to take that away [would be difficult.]”

If WWE ever did implement an off-season, one of the biggest questions would be when to take the company off the air. Many have suggested that WrestleMania could serve as a natural season finale, but Stone believes that would mean losing one of WWE’s most exciting traditions.

“That Raw [after WrestleMania] is one of the most exciting Raws of the year that people look forward to. So after the big shows when you’re saying it could potentially end and there be a break, I think those next episodes of Raw and Smackdown are the ones that everybody wants to see the most.”

WWE has implemented a number of changes in recent years, including in-ring canvas advertisements and other promotional innovations. Whether TKO ever considers introducing an off-season remains to be seen—but for now, Robert Stone is firmly against the idea.