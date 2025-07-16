Roman Reigns Advertised For WWE Events

After his shocking return on this past week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Roman Reigns is now being advertised for the final two episodes of the show leading up to WWE SummerSlam.

According to local advertisements, Reigns is scheduled to appear on the July 21st episode of Raw from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. He is also being advertised for the go-home episode of Raw on July 28th from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. These appearances will build anticipation for the two-day SummerSlam event in early August.

Reigns made his first appearance since Raw after WrestleMania 41 this past Monday night. He returned at the conclusion of the show to attack Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, members of the faction led by Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Reigns has made it clear he is seeking revenge for Heyman’s betrayal and the subsequent attack that wrote him off of television months ago.

While Reigns is set to appear on the final two Raw’s before SummerSlam, it remains to be seen who his target will be. His intended rival, Seth Rollins, is currently sidelined with a significant knee injury, and there is no official timeline for his return. WWE fans will be watching closely to see how Reigns and Paul Heyman address the situation and what it means for a potential Roman Reigns match at SummerSlam.