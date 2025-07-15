Watch: What Happened With Roman Reigns After Raw Went Off Air

Roman Reigns soaked in the moment of his return after Raw.

WWE presented the latest episode of the Red Branded show from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The main event of the night was a Gauntlet match to determine Gunther’s opponent for SummerSlam.

CM Punk picked up the victory in this match as expected. The Straight Edge Star last Eliminated Bron Breakker with the GTS to win the whole thing.

Breakker’s partner Bronson Reed was not happy about this result, and he ended up attacking the former champion after the bell. Jey Uso tried to make the save but he ate a spear as well.

What Happened After Raw

Reed then held CM Punk up for a spear from Bron, but he couldn’t get the job done. Roman Reigns’ music hit, and the Tribal Chief made his return to WWE.

The Head of the Table cleared the ring with multiple Superman punches and a big spear to Bronson Reed. He then helped Jey back on his feet. Punk got on his feet on his own and the three babyfaces stared down the heels on the ramp to close out the show.

Both Punk and Jey left after the broadcast ended, but Roman remained in the ring for a while. He played the crowd up for some time, enjoying the reaction, before finally heading to the back as well.