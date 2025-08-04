Watch: What Happened With Roman Reigns After Raw Went Off Air

Roman Reigns looked defeated after Raw.

Seth Rollins opened this week’s episode of the Red Branded show from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. This came after the Architect cashed in his MITB contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam to win the World Heavyweight Championship, after faking a knee injury.

The Visionary cut a promo before being interrupted by LA Knight. Knight had not been seen on TV since his Saturday Night’s Main Event match against Rollins. LA challenged the World Champ to a title match. Seth first declined the challenge but Adam Pearce later made it official, banning both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker from the ringside for the bout.

The match that was the main event of the show continued uninterrupted, that was until CM Punk showed up. The Straight Edge star went right after the world champ, causing a disqualification.

What Happened After Raw

Knight tried to pull Punk off Seth, but the former AEW star kept going until Bron Breakker came outta nowhere with a spear. Big Bronson Reed also appeared and the faction now known as The Vision beat both Knight and Punk down.

Roman Reigns was the final name to come out, and he got the upper hand on the group at the start. The numbers proved too much in the end, however. Bronson Reed then once again stole Reigns’ shoes after delivering multiple Tsunamis.

The show ended with The Vision posing in the ring, and the group left the arena soon afterward. LA Knight was still angry with Punk and the two continued arguing after the show went off air. Roman Reigns meanwhile refused help from the officials and left after getting up slowly.