Roman Reigns And CM Punk Join The Cast Of Disney’s “Zootopia 2”

Two of WWE’s biggest stars, Roman Reigns and CM Punk, are set to work alongside each other in the upcoming animated Disney film, “Zootopia 2”.

The news was revealed by Nick LoPiccolo of the Paradigm agency, which represents both talents. Reigns and Punk will voice a pair of zebras who are police officers in the film. The sequel to the 2016 hit is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on November 26.

This adds another major acting credit for both superstars. Roman Reigns, who has been off WWE television since his loss to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel, has previously been featured in “The Pickup” and done voice work for “Rumble” and “The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!”. He is also set to star in the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie.

CM Punk, the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, has an extensive acting resume of his own, with roles in films like “Girl on the Third Floor” and “Rabid,” as well as the “Heels” television series.