Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes Join Star-Studded Cast of Upcoming Street Fighter Movie

The world of professional wrestling is colliding with classic arcade gaming as WWE superstars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have been cast in key roles for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, set to release October 16, 2026.

In a casting move that bridges sports entertainment with video game nostalgia, Reigns will portray the formidable Akuma, while Rhodes takes on the role of the patriotic fighter Guile. The announcement comes as part of Legendary Pictures’ ambitious live-action adaptation of Capcom’s iconic fighting game franchise.

From Championship Reigns to World Warrior Tournament

Reigns, known to WWE audiences as “The Tribal Chief,” brings his commanding presence to the role of Akuma, the series’ most feared dark warrior. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes, “The American Nightmare” who recently completed his emotional championship story at WrestleMania, seems perfectly suited for Guile, the military hero known for his unwavering sense of justice.

The casting represents a natural evolution for both wrestlers, who have demonstrated dramatic range throughout their WWE careers. Rhodes, in particular, has shown storytelling prowess that extends beyond the wrestling ring, while Reigns’ intimidating screen presence aligns well with Akuma’s menacing character.

ROMAN REIGNS?is AKUMA.#StreetFighterMovie – Only in theaters October 16, 2026.

? Zusha Goldin pic.twitter.com/B9tfFdY7K7 — Street Fighter Movie (@Street_Fighter) September 4, 2025

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The wrestling stars join an eclectic cast that includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, and Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo as the iconic duo Ryu and Ken Masters. Director Kitao Sakurai is helming the project, which promises to capture “the quarter-pumping, button-mashing spirit of the 90s classic while leveling up for a new generation.”

Set in 1993, the film follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken as they’re recruited by Chun-Li (Callina Liang) for the World Warrior Tournament, uncovering a deadly conspiracy that forces them to confront their past.

Wrestling’s Hollywood Evolution

The casting continues wrestling’s successful transition into mainstream entertainment, following in the footsteps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista. For Reigns and Rhodes, the Street Fighter movie represents an opportunity to showcase their talents to a global audience beyond wrestling fans.

Filmed for IMAX and distributed through Legendary’s new partnership with Paramount Pictures, Street Fighter promises to deliver the high-octane action that both gaming and wrestling audiences crave. With Hadoukens, Sonic Booms, and the star power of WWE, this adaptation is positioning itself as a must-see spectacle.