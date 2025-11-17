Final Men’s WarGames Lineup Confirmed With Big Returns On Raw

The Men’s WarGames lineup has been confirmed.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from Madison Square Garden in New York, featured a backstage segment where Paul Heyman teased the fifth member of their WarGames team to Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce.

The main event of the show then saw Heyman introducing The Vision, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre before talking about the upcoming Survivor Series match. CM Punk, The Usos, and Cody Rhodes were out next, and a huge brawl broke out.

The faces seemed to have the upper hand in this fight with the numbers being fair, that was until Brock Lesnar’s music hit.

Roman Reigns Returns

The Beast Incarnate cleared the ring and stood tall as the ending graphics appeared on the screen. Even that could not stop the return of Roman Reigns, however, and the Tribal Chief’s appearance was enough to continue the show past the ending graphics.

The Head of The Table sent Lesnar crashing out of the ring with a big Superman punch before the security showed up to keep them apart.

NOT SO FAST.



ROMAN REIGNS HAS ARRIVED!! pic.twitter.com/RzdmBsuUNU — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2025

Big Bronson Reed tried to use this opportunity to get an upper hand on Reigns, but the Big Dog was too much even for him. The show ended with the NYPD showing up in the arena as Roman sent Reed crashing through a barricade, while the chaos continued all around the ringside.

The line up for the Men’s WarGames match for the November 29 Survivor Series PPV has been finalised with these two big returns. There are still spots open on the Women’s side however, and we’ll have to see which names fill that up.