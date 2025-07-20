I’m Done! Roman Reigns Denies 6th Child Rumors

Roman Reigns may be the Tribal Chief of his family, but the OTC hasn’t welcomed a new child into the world. Recently, it was reported that Reigns and his wife had welcomed another child. In a backstage video, Reigns made clear that his days of becoming a new father are over.

“They’re trying to say I was trying to catch up to Jacob [Fatu]? Five and done. I’ve done my job. I procreate. No more. Damn kids.”

roman calling out the dirtsheets!



“five and done”

“I’ve done my job, I procreated” ? pic.twitter.com/9HAwC9xpW9 — esme ???? (@redthndr) July 19, 2025

Fatu has seven children, a number Reigns has no plans on meeting and certainly doesn’t plan on surpassing. During the video, Reigns also offered a glimpse into the chaos he’s juggling at home, quipping that his time away from WWE is rarely peaceful.

“They ask me, ‘How’s vacation?’ I say, ‘There’s no vacation. There was school till June and then tutoring.’”

Reigns made it clear though that he’s not unsatisfied despite being busy, telling fans “Don’t feel bad for me. Don’t ever feel bad for me.” For Reigns, having his five children is a joy and a privilege, though he has no plans to add any more names to the Bloodline.