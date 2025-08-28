Roman Reigns On Family Life: You Have To Be Present

Roman Reigns may be one of the biggest names in pro wrestling today, but he’ll never be too big to make time for his family. On the What’s Your Story? podcast, Reigns explained how the adoration of millions around the world doesn’t matter when he steps through the door of his home.

“You’ve got to be present when you go home. You have to be present. It doesn’t matter what you do out here, you have to be present. I took that to heart so much, and I’ve transformed that to be a bigger part of my life.”

A global Superstar who is taken across the world, Reigns’ role as a family man is easier said than done. For the OTC, finding the right balance is a priority, not just for him, but for any one starting a new life on the road.

“Being able to balance home and road life, that’s a key priority. That’s a puzzle to figure out for a young performer traveling the world trying to make it… To be able to be a professional in both regards, be a professional in your personal life too.”

Reigns and his wife Galina met in 2005 at Georgia Institute of Technology and married in 2014. Together, the pair have five children, an eldest daughter and two sets of twin sons. Reigns doesn’t have plans for any more children, refuting a recent rumor of a sixth child.

Reigns has plenty of family around him in WWE, but time away from his wife and children can come often and with great difficulty. For Reigns, his family is his priority as he makes sure to be fully with them whenever they are together.