Roman Reigns: Fan Backlash Forced Me To Evolve As A Wrestler & A Person

Though he may be a beloved Tribal Chief acknowledged by millions, Roman Reigns spent years trying to win over audiences to little success. From his time as ‘the Big Dog’ to trying to win-over audiences with Shield reunions, Reigns had a rocky path before establishing himself as the Head of the Table in 2020.

Speaking to Stephanie McMahon on the What’s Your Story? podcast, Reigns looked back on his babyface past.

“At the end of the day… the challenges, the pressures, and the fan reactions all forced me to evolve—not just as a performer, but as a person.”

Though Reigns often had younger fans on his side at the time, many see his babyface run pre-2020 as a ‘failure.’ Whether Reigns sees it that way or not, it ultimately helped teach him what he needed to learn.

“What looked like a ‘failed’ run was necessary for me to find out who I truly am in front of the fans and for myself.”

Today, Reigns is loved by the fans, as seen during the ‘Stand Up if you love Roman’ during the August 25, WWE Raw in Birmingham, England. In front of a crowd that had never shied away from sharing their disdain for ‘the Big Dog’ the response received by the Tribal Chief demonstrated how much things have changed.