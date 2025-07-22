Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Reunite On WWE Monday Night Raw

Roman Reigns made a thunderous return on Raw during the July 14, episode, confronting Paul Heyman and his allies. One week later, Reigns and Heyman came face to face in their first encounter since the Raw after WrestleMania.

Heyman, flanked by his new proteges Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, opened the segment by professing his continued loyalty to Reigns. Unmoved, Reigns told Heyman that he is no longer a ‘Wiseman’ but a ‘dumbass.’ Reigns emphasized that Heyman didn’t understand their bond that they had shared that went beyond a simple wrestler-manager dynamic.

“You thought we were just another faction or wrestling group, but we were family, and you were invited in.”

Reigns warned Breakker and Reed that Heyman will inevitably turn on them and take credit for their successes. When Bron mocked Reigns as ‘old news,’ a brawl ensued. When it appeared Breakker and Reed had Reigns down and out, Jey Uso arrived on the scene to save his cousin. With a flurry of superkicks and Reigns holding his own, the cousins ended the show standing tall after delivering dual spears to Breakker and Reed.

The segment saw the reunion of two of WWE’s most popular stars and has fuelled speculation of a tag-team match at SummerSlam. Whatever comes next, Roman Reigns’ issues with Paul Heyman are far from over.