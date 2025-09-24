Why Roman Reigns Was Left Off PWI’s Top 500 List

Roman Reigns is one of WWE’s most dominant stars and a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the making. However, despite his accomplishments, Reigns is absent from the 2025 PWI 500 rankings.

The top 20 names on this year’s list have been revealed, featuring several of Reigns’ past rivals, including Cody Rhodes (#1), Seth Rollins (#8), and CM Punk (#15). While the full list will be released later this year, fans should not expect “The Tribal Chief” to appear at all.

The reason is tied to PWI’s evaluation criteria. The ranking period ran from August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2025, with each wrestler required to have at least ten singles matches during that time. Reigns only competed eight times within the period, with just two of those matches being one-on-one singles bouts.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has claimed the #1 spot for the second consecutive year. Currently in his second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion, Rhodes becomes only the fourth wrestler to top the list in back-to-back years, joining Bret Hart (1993–94), “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (1998–99), and John Cena (2006–07).

Reigns has won the top spot twice, though not in back-to-back years. In adition to taking the #1 spot in 2016 and 2022, he has ranked in the top 10 eight times.

As for Reigns, he has been absent from WWE programming since being attacked by The Vision at WWE Clash in Paris. Unless he increases his singles competition schedule, his absence from the PWI 500 may continue in future editions.