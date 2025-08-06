Roman Reigns’ Next WWE Appearance And ‘Street Fighter’ Filming Schedule Revealed

A new report has provided clarity on Roman Reigns’ upcoming filming schedule for the “Street Fighter” movie, and a new WWE Raw appearance has also been announced for the former champion.

According to a report from PWInsider, the “Street Fighter” film does not begin production until September. Reigns is reportedly slated to work for four weeks on the set, with his commitments beginning on September 2nd and finishing during the week of September 26th, as long as production runs on time. The report also notes that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has a role in the film but is not expected to be on set for as long as Reigns.

Following the report on his filming dates, it has now been announced that Roman Reigns is advertised to appear on the episode of WWE Raw in two weeks from Philadelphia. This appearance aligns with the filming schedule, confirming that “The Tribal Chief” has time for more WWE appearances before heading to Hollywood.

Reigns’ next scheduled appearance will continue the fallout from this past weekend’s SummerSlam. At the event, he and his cousin Jey Uso were victorious over Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This places them in direct opposition to the new World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, who is aligned with Breakker and Reed. Fans will be eagerly anticipating the next chapter in their war when Reigns returns to Raw in Philadelphia.