Roman Reigns: “Paul Heyman Has Gone Dumb Now. I’ve Become The Master”

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns opened up about his estranged “Wise Man,” Paul Heyman. “The Tribal Chief” spoke on his strategic preparations for Heyman’s inevitable interference and stated that he has surpassed his former mentor in knowledge and cunning.

When asked if he was worried about Heyman’s potential involvement in his upcoming matches, Reigns distinguished between physical and mental threats. “Anything that I need to be worried about he’s doing right now. When we get out there, physically in that capacity, I’m never worried about the old man,” Reigns said. “Any type of layered plan, any type of foil that he’s trying to plan at this point, I think it’s being game-planned in the forefront. So I’ve just got to be ready for everything.”

Reigns explained that his years of association with Heyman have prepared him for any scheme. “He taught me so much. I sat under his learning tree. I caught shade for a long time,” he explained. “So anything that he’s teaching all these other guys, he’s already told me. He’s long-winded, so he’ll keep on telling his stories and he’ll come back to them. So I, like a sponge, absorbed so much from the former Wise Man, that I think he’s gone dumb now. I’ve become the master.”

He reflected on the time he spent learning from Heyman during their travels. “Ask the twins, when we were on these flights, I’d sit there and I’d listen to him. I’d sit there and I’d take counsel. I’d sit there and hear his stories,” Reigns recalled. “He’s a very wise soul. So you got to be smart when you’re around someone like that, because you can learn so much.”

Paul Heyman’s allegiance switched to The Vision. Reigns is scheduled to face Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.