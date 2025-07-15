Roman Reigns Vows Payback After WWE Raw Return

Roman Reigns made his surprise return during the July 14, episode of WWE Raw in the closing moments of the show. Reigns attacked several members of Seth Rollins’ faction before standing tall alongside CM Punk and his cousin Jey Uso.

Taking to Twitter, Reigns promised ‘receipts’ for those who have previously wronged him. The OTC added that it was a great feeling to be back on WWE programming.

More receipts to come!

Good to be back.#WWERaw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 15, 2025

When it comes to those who have wronged Reigns, Paul Heyman has to come at the top of that list. After four years aligned, Heyman betrayed Reigns at WrestleMania 41, giving Seth Rollins the win in their Night One main event which included CM Punk.

Reigns’ return this close to SummerSlam implies a big role for the OTC at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Whatever comes next, expect to see much more of Roman Reigns on WWE TV.