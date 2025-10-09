Roman Reigns Provides Health Update Ahead of Crown Jewel Perth

Roman Reigns is not feeling so good.

The 40-year-old has not wrestled in a match since the Clash In Paris PPV back in early August. He has been busy in the meantime, however, filming his part in the upcoming Street Fighter movie in Australia.

The Tribal Chief appeared on the Pat McAfee show this week to promote his upcoming return to the ring for this weekend’s Crown Jewel PPV.

During the appearance, Roman Reigns talked about his physical health. The former World Champion claimed that he’s feeling like crap because of all the travel he has been doing in recent weeks:

“I feel like crap. My body does not feel good. I was down there [in Australia to film Street Fighter] not too long ago. The flight back and forth has not been nice. I’ve been jet-lagged for, I feel like, four weeks in a row now. So why not just go down there and try to kill myself? It is what it is. We’re going to go head against the wall—Goldberg style—just reckless abandon. You can’t do much worse than I feel now so let’s just go mess it up physically.”

Roman Reigns will be facing Bronson Reed in a rematch of their Clash In Paris encounter at the PPV from Perth, Australia, this Saturday. The show will have a special start time of 8 AM in the USA.

The Head of the Table was victorious in their last encounter, but Bronson Reed will have the advantage heading into this bout. Not only will he have the support of the audience from his home country, but the Street Fight stipulation will also favor the Monster Sized Athlete.

